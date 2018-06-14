Officer: What Is Your Name?.
Candidate: M P. Sir
Officer: Tell Me Properly.
Candidate: Modape Pakurumo Sir
Officer: Your Father’s Name?.
Candidate: M P. Sir
Officer: What Does That Mean?.
Candidate: Moshood Pakurumo Sir
Officer: Your Native Place!
Candidate: M P. Sir
Officer: Is It Makurdi Purum?.
Candidate: No, Minna Port Sir.
Officer: What Is Your Qualification?
Candidate: M P. Sir (Officer angry) What Is It?.
Candidate: Metric Pass.
Officer: so why do you need a job?.
Candidate: M P sir.
Officer: meaning?.
Candidate: money problem sir.
Officer: whats your personality?.
Candidate: MP sir.
Officer: would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time?.
Candidate: monacrotic personality.
Officer: I see no wonder. I will get back to you later. . .
Candidate: sir, how's my MP?.
Officer: and what's that again?.
Candidate: my performance.
Officer: MP! Candidate: m-e-a-n-i-n-g?.
Officer: Mental Problem