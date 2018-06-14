Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: MP  (Read 311 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: MP
« on: Jul 22, 2013, 08:35 PM »
Officer: What Is Your Name?.
Candidate: M P. Sir

Officer: Tell Me Properly.
Candidate: Modape Pakurumo Sir

Officer: Your Father’s Name?.
Candidate: M P. Sir

Officer: What Does That Mean?.
Candidate: Moshood Pakurumo Sir

Officer: Your Native Place!
Candidate: M P. Sir

Officer: Is It Makurdi Purum?.
Candidate: No, Minna Port Sir.

Officer: What Is Your Qualification?
Candidate: M P. Sir (Officer angry) What Is It?.
Candidate: Metric Pass.

Officer: so why do you need a job?.
Candidate: M P sir.

Officer: meaning?.
Candidate: money problem sir.

Officer: whats your personality?.
Candidate: MP sir.

Officer: would you explain yourself and stop wasting my time?.
Candidate: monacrotic personality.

Officer: I see no wonder. I will get back to you later. . .
Candidate: sir, how's my MP?.

Officer: and what's that again?.
Candidate: my performance.

Officer: MP! Candidate: m-e-a-n-i-n-g?.
Officer: Mental Problem
harrisonboge

Re: Funny Joke: MP
« Reply #1 on: Jul 23, 2013, 04:09 AM »
Hahahaha....i thinmk the two of them do not know exactly what they want. ;D :D
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: MP
« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 04:15 PM »
The man must be in love with this two letters.  That is all i see in this joke. It cracked me up sha
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: MP
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:25 AM »
A creative and interesting one.
I just cannot stop laughing at this one.
This is just funny.
