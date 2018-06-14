Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences announces additional application period to degree programmes conducted in English between 30 May - 22 June 2011 4.15 pm Finnish time (+2 GTM).
Requirements:
• Applications and other documents have to arrive to the admissions office of Central Ostrobothnia UAS (Talonpojankatu 4, 67100 Kokkola, FINLAND) by the end of application period
• Because of strict timetable, invitations to entrance examination are only sent by e-mail and applicants must take care that there is proper e-mail address in application form
• Central Ostrobothia UAS is arranging entrance examinations in following countries during additional application period: Finland, Russia, Poland, Hungary and China
• Central Ostrobothnia UAS is not arranging entrance examinations in Africa during additional application period
• Central Ostrobothinia UAS is following the same principles concerning eligibility, language requirements and discretionary admission during additional application period than during the joint application
Degree programmes within additional application period of Central Ostrobothnia UAS:
1. Industrial Management, Ylivieska
2. Chemistry and Technology, Kokkola
3. Information Technology, Kokkola
If there are other additional application periods to other universities of applied sciences, applicant has to fill in and send application form to each university of applied sciences separately.
Please find application form here
.
Source: Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences : Additional application period
.