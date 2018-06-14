Saimaa University of Applied Sciences has announced additional application for 2011 admissions into Bachelor’s Degree Programmes in English listed below:
• Degree Programme in Chemical Engineering
• Degree Programme in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology
Application Guidelines:
• Application period 1 – 15 June 2011
• Invitation to the entrance examination from Saimaa UAS 30 June 2011 at the latest
• Copies of relevant certificates and authorised translations of them must arrive to the Admissions Office by 21 June 2011 at the latest
• Entrance examination 20 July 2011
• Letter of acceptance from Saimaa UAS 6 August at the latest
Mail required attachments to the following address:
Saimaa University of Applied Sciences
Admissions office
P.O. Box 99 (Pohjolankatu 23)
FI-53101 Lappeenranta
Finland
The online application opens on 1 June and closes on 15 June at 3.00. pm Finnish time (+2 hrs GMT).
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION
All eligible applicants receive an invitation to the entrance examination. The invitation will be sent 30 June 2011 at the latest. The entrance examination will be arranged only in the following places:
• Finland, Imatra 20 July 2011 at 11:00 am.
• Russia, St. Petersburg 20 July 2011 at 11:00 am.
• China, Beijing and Shanghai 20 July 2011 at 11:00 am.
The times are local times. You will be informed about the exact address of the examination in the invitation letter.
The SUAS Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology and Chemical Engineering entrance exam consists of two parts:
Part 1: Mathematics, Logical deduction, Physics and Chemistry: Simplifying of expressions, solving of equations, pair of equations, triconometry, geometry, applications of percent calculation, basics of mechanics, basics of electricity, basics of heat
Part 2: English language: Grammar, reading comprehension, vocabulary, writing and answering to questions
For further information, please contact:
Admissions office email: admissions@saimia.fi
Source: Additional application 2011 - Saimaa University of Applied Sciences
.