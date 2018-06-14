A guy sends his girlfriend who lives in another town a letter which reads; "I am sorry, but i'm in love with a young, cute, beautiful, s*xy, adorable, intelligent and awesome lady. So, i want us to end our relationship. Since i no longer love you, send back my photos with you."The girl sends him a reply in return stamped envelope containing 50 photos of different guys.Her reply reads "Sorry dear, I don't Remember your face. So, please, Kindly select your photos and return the Rest. Thanks!"Who felt the beat: GUY or GIRL?