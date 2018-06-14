Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Long Distance Relationship Breakup

emezico

Funny Joke: Long Distance Relationship Breakup
Jul 23, 2013, 08:26 PM
A guy sends his girlfriend who lives in another town a letter which reads; "I am sorry, but i'm in love with a young, cute, beautiful, s*xy, adorable, intelligent and awesome lady. So, i want us to end our relationship. Since i no longer love you, send back my photos with you."

The girl sends him a reply in return stamped envelope containing 50 photos of different guys.

Her reply reads "Sorry dear, I don't Remember your face. So, please, Kindly select your photos and return the Rest. Thanks!"

Who felt the beat: GUY or GIRL?
harrisonboge

Re: Funny Joke: Long Distance Relationship Breakup
Reply #1 on: Jul 24, 2013, 03:51 AM
Hahaha... the guy ofcourse! what a joke.... :D ;D
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Long Distance Relationship Breakup
Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:40 PM
Lmao! This is not a relationship. It has been nothing but deceit!
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Long Distance Relationship Breakup
Reply #3 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:37 AM
It will have to be the Guy.
The girl's reply will really touch him in the wrong places. Lol wicked girl.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Long Distance Relationship Breakup
Reply #4 on: Jan 11, 2014, 02:16 PM
The girl just made the guy look stupid here. This is bad for the guy. hahaha
