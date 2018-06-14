Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Joke: Awkward moment  (Read 528 times)

emezico

Football Joke: Awkward moment
« on: Jul 23, 2013, 08:29 PM »
That awkward moment when you type "Trophyless" on Google and the result shows "Arsenal".... :P
femifemzy3

Re: Football Joke: Awkward moment
« Reply #1 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:58 PM »
They are doing well this season so far so that might change. They might just win something next year.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Football Joke: Awkward moment
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:41 AM »
And football jokes always end up being the most funny of them all. Continue dropping this ones pls
