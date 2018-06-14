Jun 14, 2018, 12:48 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Football Joke: Awkward moment
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Football Joke: Awkward moment (Read 528 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Football Joke: Awkward moment
«
on:
Jul 23, 2013, 08:29 PM »
That awkward moment when you type "Trophyless" on Google and the result shows "Arsenal"....
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Football Joke: Awkward moment
«
Reply #1 on:
Dec 29, 2013, 03:58 PM »
They are doing well this season so far so that might change. They might just win something next year.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Football Joke: Awkward moment
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 01:41 AM »
And football jokes always end up being the most funny of them all. Continue dropping this ones pls
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Football Joke: Awkward moment
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2