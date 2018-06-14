Jun 14, 2018, 01:04 AM
Topic: Football Joke: Best stadium in England?
Football Joke: Best stadium in England?
Which stadium did you consider as the best in England ??
1) Anfield (Liverpool)
2) Old Trafford (Manchester United)
3) Emirate Stadium (Arsenal)
4) Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)
5) Craven Cottage (Fulham)
6) Others, Mention....
Re: Football Joke: Best stadium in England?
It has to be Old Trafford.
But wait, is this meant to be a joke?
Re: Football Joke: Best stadium in England?
All I know of is Old Trafford. Nothing else.
Re: Football Joke: Best stadium in England?
Of course it's Manchester United's Old Trafford. Even the opposition club know that.
