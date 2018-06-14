Pages: [1]   Go Down

Seyi Law Jokes

Seyi Law Jokes
« on: Jul 25, 2013, 02:28 AM »
*Lagbaja is the smartest musician EVER!!! Even if his music career would fail, he could as well be driving Danfo or be a vulcanizer. Who'll know?"

*Biko Please If your Sugar Daddy is As Old As your dad; don't Bother joining the ‪#‎ChildNOTBride‬ Campaign! They already fighting for you, Thanks"

*Are u feeling abandoned, neglected & you want your friends to have u at heart & constantly stay in touch? Borrow money from all of them & travel"

*SANGO can never leave OYO to save a life in ANAMBRA... Not possible... That's the job of AMADIOHA. Moral lesson= Mind your Business in 2013"

* As a babe you can't be using words like 'duh' 'woeva' 'boo' when you have thick tribal marks……Please! Stick to your 'yimu' 'onpe' 'yeee', 'ehn' and 'mogbe'

*An intelligent wife is the one that spends so much of her husband's money, that he can no longer afford another woman."

*You know you’re Ugly....when it’s time to take a Group Picture and They hand YOU The Camera to snap them

* You can Photoshop meat on your rice and bosoms on your chest but you can't photoshop brain into your head

*Person wey heavy poo dey catch, no dey ask stammerer for direction.
Re: Seyi Law Jokes
« Reply #1 on: Aug 01, 2013, 02:15 AM »
Seyi Law is just one crazy Nigerian comedian. He does things extremely well when it comes to pidgin comedy. He cracks his audience up in comedy shows.
Re: Seyi Law Jokes
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2014, 04:51 PM »
Seyi Law is one of the best comedians this country can boast of right now so his jokes are just always fantastic.
