HAMK Additional Application Process:• Apply with the additional application form between 31 May - 23 June 2011.• Submit the required attachments to the admissions office by 23 June 2011.• The entrance examination invitations will be sent in the middle of July and the entrance examinations will be held in Finland, Estonia and Russia in the beginning of August.• Information on admissions will be available in the middle of August.• If you get admitted, you must confirm your study place by sending a confirmation of acceptance form to the admissions office by 19 August 2011.Source: HAMK Additional Application 2011