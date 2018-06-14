Pages: [1]   Go Down

HAMK UAS Finland 2011 Additional Application for Admission Announced
HAMK University of Applied Sciences (UAS) has announced its additional application for Bachelor’s degree admission for programmes conducted in English. The additional application opens 31st May and closes on 23rd June, 2011.

The applications are open for the following programmes with links to further information:

•   Automation Engineering: Read more.

•   Industrial Management: Read more.

•   Supply Chain Management (& Logistics): Read more.
Re: HAMK UAS Finland 2011 Additional Application for Admission Announced
HAMK Additional Application Process:

•   Apply with the additional application form between 31 May - 23 June 2011.
•   Submit the required attachments to the admissions office by 23 June 2011.
•   The entrance examination invitations will be sent in the middle of July and the entrance examinations will be held in Finland, Estonia and Russia in the beginning of August.
•   Information on admissions will be available in the middle of August.
•   If you get admitted, you must confirm your study place by sending a confirmation of acceptance form to the admissions office by 19 August 2011.

Source: HAMK Additional Application 2011.
  • Guest
Re: HAMK UAS Finland 2011 Additional Application for Admission Announced
HAMK BBI valkeakoski is getting a very bad reputation. See the information

IB-ranting
