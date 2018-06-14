Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Wifes like groove  (Read 422 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Wifes like groove
« on: Jul 26, 2013, 08:30 PM »
A guy thought his wife was cheating on him.So he waited for her to leave that night and jumped in a cab to follow her. By following her he found out she was working in a whorehouse.

The guy says to the cabbie, “Wanna make a $100?” The cabbie says, “Sure, what do I have to do?”.

The guy replied that all the cabbie has to do was go inside the whorehouse and grab his wife and put her in the back of the cab and take them home. So the cabbie goes in.

A couple of minutes later the whore house gets kicked open, and the cabbie is dragging this woman out who is kicking, biting, punching, and fighting all the way to the cab.

The cabbie opens the door to the cab, throws the girl inside, and tells the man, “Here hold her!!”

The man looks down at the girl and says to the cabbie, “THIS AIN’T MY WIFE”.
The cabbie replied, “I KNOW, IT’S MINE; I’M GOING BACK IN FOR YOURS!!”.
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Wifes like groove
« Reply #1 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:33 PM »
Hahahahah He went to sort out another man's problem not knowing he has his own problems in there. LWKM
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Wifes like groove
« Reply #2 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:42 AM »
So now they are both in the same situation. Women like myself, can we stop troubling the men, pls,,,,, Hahahahahahahaha
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Wifes like groove
« Reply #3 on: Jan 11, 2014, 02:02 PM »
So the driver has the man to thank for sending him into that place else he won't find his wife. Funny housewives!
