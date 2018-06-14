Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Olodo Parent  (Read 433 times)

emezico

Olodo Parent
« on: Jul 26, 2013, 08:32 PM »
A parent sent a letter to her daughter's teacher after she came home with F9 in English.

Dear Teacher,

Good day to you, i am the daughter mother of the girl which come home with a bad result in English. I teaching her english everyday after schooling, what is the why you give her F9? what is really the why? Teacher i want to know, because the result is angrying me as i am look at it now now.

She is brilliance well well because after her school, i teaching her everyday.
Pls i want to know what is the why? pls reply is very very necessity.

Thanks!
Mrs XXXX
Logged

harrisonboge

Re: Olodo Parent
« Reply #1 on: Jul 30, 2013, 03:31 AM »
hahaha....the why is because olodo parent equals olodo daughter :D ;D
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Olodo Parent
« Reply #2 on: Jul 31, 2013, 11:22 PM »
Hahahahahahahahahaha The teacher should understand by now why the daughter could get nothing more than F9 in English Language. The fact is clear now.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Olodo Parent
« Reply #3 on: Dec 29, 2013, 02:49 PM »
Wow! What kind of English teacher is this one? And she collects money at the end of every month? Mtschwww
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Olodo Parent
« Reply #4 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:52 AM »
This is simply an illiterate of a parent however we choose to look at it. They need to visit the school premises more often
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 