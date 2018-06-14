A parent sent a letter to her daughter's teacher after she came home with F9 in English.Dear Teacher,Good day to you, i am the daughter mother of the girl which come home with a bad result in English. I teaching her english everyday after schooling, what is the why you give her F9? what is really the why? Teacher i want to know, because the result is angrying me as i am look at it now now.She is brilliance well well because after her school, i teaching her everyday.Pls i want to know what is the why? pls reply is very very necessity.Thanks!Mrs XXXX