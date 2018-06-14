1. Chinese Have Nothing Better To Do Than Teaching Or Practice Kung Fu.2. More Than 50% Of U.S. Population Are FBI/CIA Agents, Working Undercover.3. The Purpose Of School System Of U.S. Is To Promote Basketball/Baseball.4. Aliens Have Special Interest In Attacking the U.S.5. U.S. Is A Place Where You Can Meet All Mythical Creatures Like Werewolves & Vampires.1. At Least One Of The Identical Twins Is Born Evil.2. While Defusing A Bomb, Don't Worry, Whichever Wire You Cut… You “Always Choose The Right One".3. A Hero Will Show No Pain, While Getting Beaten Up; But Will Show Pain When A Girl Cleans up His Wound.4. A Detective Can Solve A Case Only When He Is Suspended From Duty.*The Most Hilarious*5. If You Decide To Start Dancing On The Street, Everyone You Meet Will Know The Steps.