Author Topic: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us  (Read 872 times)

emezico

10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« on: Jul 26, 2013, 08:36 PM »
5 things American Movies Teach Us:

1. Chinese Have Nothing Better To Do Than Teaching Or Practice Kung Fu.
2. More Than 50% Of U.S. Population Are FBI/CIA Agents, Working Undercover.
3. The Purpose Of School System Of U.S. Is To Promote Basketball/Baseball.
4. Aliens Have Special Interest In Attacking the U.S.
5. U.S. Is A Place Where You Can Meet All Mythical Creatures Like Werewolves & Vampires.

5 things Indian Movies Teach Us:

1. At Least One Of The Identical Twins Is Born Evil.
2. While Defusing A Bomb, Don't Worry, Whichever Wire You Cut… You “Always Choose The Right One".
3. A Hero Will Show No Pain, While Getting Beaten Up; But Will Show Pain When A Girl Cleans up His Wound.
4. A Detective Can Solve A Case Only When He Is Suspended From Duty.
*The Most Hilarious*
5. If You Decide To Start Dancing On The Street, Everyone You Meet Will Know The Steps.
harrisonboge

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #1 on: Jul 30, 2013, 03:41 AM »
hahaha...this is brilliant...hahahaha
Shola Sholaz

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #2 on: Jul 31, 2013, 11:17 PM »
This is more than true cos I'm a big fan of their movies too. Chinese films are worse cos all they do is fight and be violent. Indian movies are better...
harrisonboge

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #3 on: Aug 01, 2013, 04:54 AM »
What does Nigerian movies teach then?
Shola Sholaz

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #4 on: Aug 11, 2013, 11:00 PM »
No matter how annoying Indiand movies are...I still make sure I watch them regularly cos they always make sense with their storylines.
harrisonboge

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #5 on: Aug 13, 2013, 03:57 AM »
hahaha...does it really mean you do not find any sense in story lines of our Nigerian movies? :D ;D
Folami David

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #6 on: Aug 14, 2013, 11:46 PM »
Movies can teach u so many things so it just depends on what exactly u choose to learn. Some teach u to laugh!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: 10 Things American and Indian Movies Teach Us
« Reply #7 on: Jan 12, 2014, 06:11 PM »
And as some are tired of watching the movies, some are willing to keep watching. Hahaha
