Author Topic: Frustrated Teacher  (Read 518 times)

Emmy Baba

Frustrated Teacher
« on: Jul 27, 2013, 08:08 AM »
CRAZY TEACHER!!!!!

Teacher: "What is 1+1?"
Children: "8"
Teacher: "Correct"
Teacher: "What is 2+5?"
Children: "14"
Teacher: "Correct"
Teacher: "What is 4+6?
Children: "20"
Teacher: "Good, it's gonna remain like that until government increases my salary!
emezico

Re: Frustrated Teacher
« Reply #1 on: Jul 31, 2013, 11:40 PM »
This is the result of the bad Naija Govt. Funny but true about the present state of an average Nigerian hungry/frustrated teacher. It's a pity!
Shola Sholaz

Re: Frustrated Teacher
« Reply #2 on: Jul 31, 2013, 11:51 PM »
Now I must confess this teacher is really fustrated. This fustration is just too much that he or she is already going crazy. Very bad one.
femifemzy3

Re: Frustrated Teacher
« Reply #3 on: Dec 29, 2013, 02:29 PM »
And those are our future of tomorrow right? Omo no future in that case o. All because of money. LWKMD4H
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Frustrated Teacher
« Reply #4 on: Jan 14, 2014, 03:09 AM »
The government keep doing what is not right and it directly affects the future of Nigeria. Too sad
Nifemi Donald

Re: Frustrated Teacher
« Reply #5 on: Jan 16, 2014, 07:39 PM »
This teacher's fustration is well understood so i really cannot blame him at all. Laughing
