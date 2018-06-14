Jun 14, 2018, 12:44 AM
The InfoStride Forum
Articles
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Frustrated Teacher
Author
Topic: Frustrated Teacher (Read 518 times)
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
N
Frustrated Teacher
«
on:
Jul 27, 2013, 08:08 AM
CRAZY TEACHER!!!!!
Teacher: "What is 1+1?"
Children: "8"
Teacher: "Correct"
Teacher: "What is 2+5?"
Children: "14"
Teacher: "Correct"
Teacher: "What is 4+6?
Children: "20"
Teacher: "Good, it's gonna remain like that until government increases my salary!
Logged
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
Re: Frustrated Teacher
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 31, 2013, 11:40 PM
This is the result of the bad Naija Govt. Funny but true about the present state of an average Nigerian hungry/frustrated teacher. It's a pity!
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
N
Re: Frustrated Teacher
«
Reply #2 on:
Jul 31, 2013, 11:51 PM
Now I must confess this teacher is really fustrated. This fustration is just too much that he or she is already going crazy. Very bad one.
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Frustrated Teacher
«
Reply #3 on:
Dec 29, 2013, 02:29 PM
And those are our future of tomorrow right? Omo no future in that case o. All because of money. LWKMD4H
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
N
Re: Frustrated Teacher
«
Reply #4 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 03:09 AM
The government keep doing what is not right and it directly affects the future of Nigeria. Too sad
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
N
Re: Frustrated Teacher
«
Reply #5 on:
Jan 16, 2014, 07:39 PM
This teacher's fustration is well understood so i really cannot blame him at all. Laughing
Logged
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Frustrated Teacher
