A married lady was going into a hotel with her boyfriend when she saw her husband coming out of that same hotel with his girlfriend.On sighting the husband, the lady immediately said, “I've catch you today, useless man, thank God I brought a witness”.The man looked at her then turned to his girlfriend and said, “Sister Mercy you see what I told you? If we had left earlier as you wanted we won't have caught her here”Who Fools who?