Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) academic programmes.
1. PROGRAMMES
A. SCHOOL OF ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
i. Undergraduate Degree Programmes Programme Code
a) B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies 2201
b) B.Sc Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution 2202
c) B.Sc Mass Communication 2204
d) B.A English 2205
e) B.A French and International Relations 2206
f) B.A Christian Theology 2207
g) B.A Islamic Studies 2208
h) B.Sc Political Science 2211
ii. Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
a) Criminology and Security Studies 2301
b) Journalism 2302
c) Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution 2303
d) Christian Theology 2305
iii. Masters Degree Programmes
a) M.Sc. Journalism 2401
b) M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution 2402
iv. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D) Programmes (By Research)
a) English (LanguageandLiteraryStudies) 2505
B. SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
i. Undergraduate Programmes Programme Code
a) B.Sc Cooperatives Management 3201
b) B.Sc Entrepreneurial & Business Management 3204
c) B.Sc Accounting (in collaboration with (ICAN) 3205
d) B.Sc Hospitality Management 3206
ii. Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
a) Financial Management 3309
b) Public Administration 3311
c) Business Administration 3313
iii. Masters Degree Programmes
a) Master of Public Administration (MPA) 3411
b) Master of Business Administration (MBA) 3413
c) Master of Science Public Sector Management 3414
d) Master of Science Public Administration 3415
e) Master of Science Business Administration 3416
C. SCHOOL OF EDUCATION
i. Undergraduate Programmes Programme Code
Science Education
a) B.Sc (Ed.) Agricultural Science 4201
b) B.Sc (Ed.) Biology 4202
c) B.Sc (Ed.) Chemistry 4203
d) B.Sc (Ed.) Integrated Science 4204
e) B.Sc (Ed.) Computer Science 4205
f) B.Sc (Ed.) Mathematics 4206
g) B.Sc (Ed.) Physics 4207
h) B.Sc (Ed.) Business Education 4212
Arts & Humanities Education
I) B.A (Ed.) Early Childhood Education 4208
j) B.A (Ed.) English 4209
k) B.A (Ed.) French 4210
l) B.A (Ed.) Primary Education 4211
ii. Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
a) Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) 4301
b) Postgraduate Diploma in Distance Education (PGDDE) 4302
iii. Masters of Education (M.Ed.) Programmes
a) Educational Administration and Planning 4401
b) Science Education 4402
c) Educational Technology 4403
iv. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D) Programme (By Course work and Research)
a) Educational Administration and Planning 4501
b) Science Educational 4502
e) Education Technology 4503
c) Mathematical Education 4504
D. SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
I. Undergraduate Programmes Programme Code
a) B.Sc Agricultural Extension & Management 5201
b) B.Sc Communications Technology 5202
c) B.Sc Computer Science 5203
d) B.Sc Data Management 5204
e) B.Sc Environmental Science & Resource Management 5205
f) B.Sc Mathematics 5208
g) B.Sc Mathematics/Computer Science 5209
h) B.Sc Community Health 5211
i) B.Sc Chemistry 5212
j) B.Sc Biology 5213
k) B.Sc Physics 5214
ii. Postgraduate Diploma Programmes
a) Agricultural Extension & Management 5301
b) Digital Communications 5302
c) HIV/AIDS Education and Management 5303
d) Mobile Communications Technology (Wireless) 5304
e) Information Technology 5305
iii. M.Sc. Programme
a) Information Technology (with Internet Applications) 5401
iv. Doctor of Philosophy (Ph. D) Programme (By Research)
a) Crop Science 5504
b) Animal Science 5505
c) Biology 5506
d) Chemistry 5507
E. SCHOOL OF LAW
i. Undergraduate Programme Programme Code
LLB (Law) Degree Programme 6201
ii. Post Graduate Diploma Programme
Legislative Drafting 6301
F. CENTRE FOR LIFE LONG LEARNING
Certificate Programmes
i. Proficiency Certificate Programmes Programme Code
a) Call Centre Skills 0004
b) Mobile Phone Repair 0005
ii. University (Academic) Certificate Programmes
a) Computer Literacy 1004
b) Dental Office Practice 1017
c) Arabic and Islamic Studies 1018
d) Christian Theology 1019
e) French 1020
f) Hotel and Catering Management 1021
ii Diploma Programmes
a) Business Communication 1201
b) Entrepreneurship 1205
c) Financial Management 1206
d) Marketing 1207
e) Medical Office Practice 1208
c) Arabic and Islamic Studies 1209
d) Christian Theology 1210
e) French 1211
f) Hotel and Catering Management 1212
2. ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
I. CERTIFICATE PROGRAMMES
a) Proficiency Certificate Programmes
i. No previous experience or qualification is necessary.
Note: Candidates for Proficiency Certificate will NOT be qualified to proceed to a Certificate / Diploma programmes without possessing the requisite basic qualifications.
b) University (Academic) Certificate Programmes
i. Junior SecondarySchoolCertificate.
ii. Minimum of 2 credits in SSCE/GCE ‘O’ Level, NECO, NABTEB and at not more than two sittings.
iii. T.CIIwith at least 2meritsat not more than two sittings.
iv. Mature candidates of 30 years and above with relevant work experience of not less than 10 years or evidence of prior knowledge/proficiency in a relevant field may be considered on their merit.
v. I’dadiyah certificate of Standard Islamiyyah School.
Diploma Programmes
i. A minimum of three credits in SSCE/GCE ‘O’ Level, NECO and NABTEB at not more than two sittings with at least a pass in English Language.
ii. A minimum of three merits in Teacher Grade II Certificate at not more than two sittings.
iii. Senior Islamic School Certificate/Higher Islamiyyah Certificate includingArabicand islamic Studies.
iv. Thanawiyyah Certificate of Standard Islamiyyah School.
v. NOUN Academic Certificate and Certificates of other recognised institutions.
NOTE: To qualify to proceed to appropriate degree programme of NOUN, holders of Diploma Certificate would be required to make up any deficiencies in their SSCE/GCE, NECO, NABTEB and T.CIIU IV
II. UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMMES
a) 100 LEVEL
i. Five credits in the SSCE/GCE O'Level/NECO/NABTEB or equivalents at not more than two (2) sittings obtained in subjects relevant to the proposed field(s) ofstudy.
ii. Teachers' Grade II Certificate with a minimum of five merits or its combination with any of the certificates listed under (i) to obtain equivalent of five credits at 'O' levels.
iii. Candidates seeking admission into School of Law must have five (5) credits including English Language, Literature in English and at least a credit Pass in Mathematics at not more than two (2) sittings in NECO/SSCE or GCEO/L only.
iv. The School of Arts and Social Sciences requires that one of the five credits or merits must be in English Language, while at least two (2) should be in subjects relevant to the proposed field.
v. For School of Management Sciences, the credit passes at Ordinary Level must include English and Mathematics.
vi. For School of Education, the credit passes must include Mathematics for Science Education applicants and English Language for all humanities. Additionally, those in Science Education must have credit in English Language.
vii. For School of Science and Technology, the credit passes must include Mathematics and English Language.
viii. The minimum entry requirement for B.Sc Environmental Science and Resource Management is five (5) O'Level (SSCE/NECO/GCE or NABTEB) Credits at not more than two sittings including: English Language and Mathematics and any of Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agricultural Science and Economics.
b) 200 LEVEL (For Direct Entry)
i. National Diploma fromrecognised institutions.
ii Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) in subject(s) relevant to the proposed programme of study with a minimum of one merit and two passes.
iii. International Baccalaureates, Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) with at least two 'A' level papers in relevant subjects and prerequisites number of 'O' level credit passes.
iv. Candidates for entry into School of Law must have a minimum of second class (lower) degree from any recognized university with at least five credits including English language, literature in English and a credit pass in Mathematics at not more than two sittings in NECO/SSCE or GCE'O' level only.
v. Candidates for entry into B.Sc Community Health in the School of Science & Technology may be admitted into 200 level of the programme provided they have the following qualification:
a) Five (5) credit pass in not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/GCE or NABTEB in the following subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and either Physics, Geography and Economics.
b) A registered and licensed Community Health Extension Worker with a Diploma in Community Health Extension (Ordinary National Diploma) and with not less than two years post qualification experience.
vi. Candidates for entry into School of Science & Technology may be admitted into 300 level of the programme provided they have the following qualification:
a) Five (5) credit pass in not more than two sittings in SSCE/NECO/GCE or NABTEB in the following subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and either Physics, Geography and Economics
b) A registered and licensed Community Health Extension Worker with a Diploma in Community Health Officers Programme (Higher National Diploma) and with not less than two years post qualification experience.
vii. Admission of candidates into 300 levels B.Sc Accounting in the School of Management Sciences will not be applicable for this current admission exercise.
Other Requirements
viii. Five credit passes at SSCE/GCE 'O' and 'A' level must be in subjects relevant to the proposed field(s) of study.
ix. A credit level pass in Mathematics is required for all sciences and technology, business education and science education programmes. A pass in Mathematics may be considered for social sciences programmes. Also a pass in English language may be considered for Physics and Mathematics programmes.
x. Candidates applying for B.A. English, B.A. (Ed) English and B.Sc. Mass Communication must have a credit in Literature in English.
xi. Prior knowledge and relevant work experience (including first degree/ HND/RN) may be considered for advanced placement and waiver.
xii. Candidates awaiting results of any relevant examination may also apply; they should however note that processing of application will not be completed until entry requirements are met.
III. ACCESS PROGRAMME
i. Candidates who do not possess the requirement for entry into an undergraduate programme will be required to register into the Access Programme which syllabus has been designed to be equivalent to ordinary level certificate syllabus of the respective subjects.
ii. The subjects available under the Access Programme are: Mathematics, English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Literature in English.
iii. Candidates must pass the Access courses registered for in the Access programme before proceeding to undertake any undergraduate programme.
IV. POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES
i) Candidates seeking admission must possess either Bachelor Degree Certificates or equivalent from institutions recognised by the Senate of NOUN; or
ii) Holders of HND with a minimum of Lower Credit from institutions recognised by
iv) Candidates seeking admission into the School of Law must possess a minimum of L.L.B degree.
V. MASTERS DEGREE PROGRAMMES
i) A first degree from a University recognised by the Senate of NOUN in a related field of study.
ii) A postgraduate diploma in a related field from a University recognised by Senate may also be admitted.
iii) A good honours degree in Education (Arts, Languages, Sciences, Social Sciences, and Vocational and Technical subjects) from any University recognised by the Senate of NOUN.
VI. DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY (Ph. D.) PROGRAMMES
i) For the Doctor of Philosophy degree programmes, candidates must possess a masters degree in relevant fields of study from a University recognised by the Senate of the NOUN with a minimum score average of not less than 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a 5-pointscale.
ii) Candidates for Ph. D Programmes will be invited for an interactive session with the School of Postgraduate Studies before an offer of admission is made.
iii) Candidates are advised to forward transcripts of their academic records and three (3) referees report, 2 of which must be from persons very well acquainted with the candidate's academic work, to the Dean of the School from which admission is requested.
NOTE: Candidates may be required to satisfy additional requirements by specific Schools.
3. DURATION OF PROGRAMMES
NOUN operates a flexible mode of study which allows a student to determine the pace, place, time and medium of study. Students’ support facilities are available at all our Study Centres nationwide.
4. METHOD OFAPPLICATION (E-APPLICATION)
The entire process is electronic and online and operates 24-hours a day. The method of application is as follows:
1. Walk into any of these participating banks:
• BANKS ACCOUNT NUMBERS
• First City Monument Bank - 0676806017
• Ecobank - 0005701770
• Zenith Bank - 1012587332
• Skye Bank - 1790047324
PLEASE NOTE THAT NOUN WOULD NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY PAYMENT MADE INTO ANY ACCOUNT OTHER THAN THE ABOVE DESIGNATED BANKS AND ACCOUNT NUMBERS.
2. Pay as follows for NOUN application forms:
• Undergraduate ProgrammesN5,000.00 (Five thousand naira only)
• Postgraduate (PGD and Masters) Programmes N7, 500.00 (seven thousand five hundred naira Only).
• Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programmes N10, 000.00 (ten thousand naira only).
3. Obtain a NOUN Teller specially designed for NOUN for the purpose of payment.
4. Collect the Application pin CODE equivalent to the amount paid for your form from the Bank.
5. Type (www.noun.edu.ng
) and click on application form.
6. Use your Application pin number to access your NOUN online application form.
7. Complete the application by providing the required information.
8. After completion, the candidate can re-open the form as often as he/she likes, before submitting.
9. Having completed all the above steps, you may submit your form by clicking the submit button at the bottom of the displayed screen.
10. You can now print out your provisional admission letter.
Applicants are advised to insist on paying the stipulated cost only and obtain official receipt at the point of payment.
This advertorial can also be viewed online: http://www.nou.edu.ng/noun/announcements/2013%20Admission%20Advert2.pdf