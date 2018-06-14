Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Honeymooning!
A young couple left the church and arrived at the hotel where they were spending the first night of their honeymoon. They opened the champagne and began undressing.

When the bridegroom removed his socks, his new wife asked, "Ewww - what's wrong with your feet? Your toes look all mangled and weird. Why are your feet so gross?"

"I had tolio as a child," he answered.

"You mean polio?" she asked.

"No, tolio. The disease only affected my toes."

The bride was satisfied with this explanation, and they continued undressing. When the groom took off his pants, his bride once again wrinkled up her nose.

"What's wrong with your knees?" She asked. "They're all lumpy and deformed!"

"As a child, I also had kneasles," he explained.

"You mean measles?" she asked.

"No, kneasles. It was a strange illness that only affected my knees."

The new bride had to be satisfied with this answer. As the undressing continued, her husband at last removed his underwear.

"Don't tell me," she said. "Let me guess.. Smallcocks  or Penisgitis ?"

Re: Hilarious Joke - Honeymooning!
Reply #1
hahahaha...this is funny indeed! ;D :D
Re: Hilarious Joke - Honeymooning!
Reply #2
This honeymoon is a classic one! It won't be forgotten in a long while....
Re: Hilarious Joke - Honeymooning!
Reply #3
LMAO! This marriage cannot just work out fine. There will lots of questioning all night long. What a honeymoon!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Honeymooning!
Reply #4
Lots of questioning that will not make the marriage an interesting one as it ought to be. Lovely one i must say.
