Author Topic: Two ways to know a true friend...  (Read 423 times)

harrisonboge

Two ways to know a true friend...
« on: Jul 30, 2013, 04:30 AM »
1. If he/she stills remains your friend when he/she becomes rich or when you do business with him/her.(until money comes,you may not really know your true friend)

2. How he behaves when he see your babe(for guys) and how she behaves when she see your guy(for babes)
Shola Sholaz

Re: Two ways to know a true friend...
« Reply #1 on: Jul 31, 2013, 11:04 PM »
Lessons have definately been learnt with this one I must say cos it's the basic truth even though it's a joke. Very nice, I like it!
femifemzy3

Re: Two ways to know a true friend...
« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 02:55 PM »
With this joke, i guess i should be able to know my true friends now. Abi? LMaO
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Two ways to know a true friend...
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:44 AM »
This is simply the truth. It has to be that way because it is the way life is. It is not looking to change anytime soon.
