Jun 14, 2018, 12:45 AM
Two ways to know a true friend...
Two ways to know a true friend...
1. If he/she stills remains your friend when he/she becomes rich or when you do business with him/her.(until money comes,you may not really know your true friend)
2. How he behaves when he see your babe(for guys) and how she behaves when she see your guy(for babes)
Re: Two ways to know a true friend...
Lessons have definately been learnt with this one I must say cos it's the basic truth even though it's a joke. Very nice, I like it!
Re: Two ways to know a true friend...
With this joke, i guess i should be able to know my true friends now. Abi? LMaO
Re: Two ways to know a true friend...
This is simply the truth. It has to be that way because it is the way life is. It is not looking to change anytime soon.
