Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Real Stress

joker

Hilarious Joke - Real Stress
« on: Jul 30, 2013, 05:31 PM »
You stop and pick up a nice hitchhiking girl. Suddenly she loses consciousness and you take her to a hospital.

This is STRESS!

In the hospital you are being told that she is pregnant and doctors start congratulating you with the future newborn. You explain that just an hour ago you have seen her for the first time in your life, but she starts telling that you are the father.

This is a BIG STRESS already.

You require for a DNR analysis and they make it. Then the doctors tell you silently, that actually, you can't be a father since you are genetically sterile (genetically cannot produce children).

This is a STRESS, combined with a relief.

On your way back home you remember, that you have three kids.

That's what the REAL STRESS is.

P.S.

What do you do to your wife when you get home?

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Real Stress
« Reply #1 on: Jul 31, 2013, 10:59 PM »
Stress is really defined in a place like Nigeria so we all should know that already. So much stress in this country and it's not nice. This is a good joke though
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Real Stress
« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:02 PM »
And my ignorant self thought I knew all about stress. NOW I KNOW BETTER!
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Real Stress
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:37 AM »
This is stress at the highest order. It is nothing but stress i have to point out. I agree totally!
