Author Topic: hot joke: akpos in a new secondary school  (Read 494 times)

Sunexx360

hot joke: akpos in a new secondary school
« on: Jul 30, 2013, 10:07 PM »
TEACHER: There will be an elementary
science test next week.

Contrary to his nature, Akpos reads his
book from cover to cover like no man's
business.

On test day, teacher lines up about 5
birds, covering each with a piece of cloth
so only their legs are visible.

QUESTION 1: Looking at the leg of a bird
write down its common name, species,
family, zoological name, habitat etc.

After about 20 mins of frustration and
not writing down anything, Akpos storms
to the teacher's desk and slams his
blank sheet in front of the teacher.

AKPOS: Sir, this test makes no sense! I
am going home!
TEACHER: What a rude boy! Come back
here. What is your name?

Akpos raises his trouser and points to
his leg "Oya, you too, look at my leg and
tell me my name, my surname, my
house address, what tribe I come
from...."
Shola Sholaz

« Reply #1 on: Jul 31, 2013, 10:52 PM »
Akpos might be all rude and wild in his approach...But he is somewhat right with this question...The teacher should reply his question too...
femifemzy3

« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:08 PM »
Such difficult question will NEVER be answered by Akpos. The boy is DUMB like that.
EbukaOkafor14

« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:32 AM »
So Akpos finally decided to read and all the teacher can pay him back with is this type of question? Not fair!
