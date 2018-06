* In Maths: A kiss is the shortestdistance between two lips.* In Biology: It's the exchange of germsfrom one mouth to another.* In Chemistry: It's a process of testingthe ph of lips.* In Physics: It's a process to charging ahuman body.* In Computer: It's a local area networkin which two bodies are connectedwithout data cables.* In Economics: It's a process in whichdemand is higher than the supply.Which Is More Correct?