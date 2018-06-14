TEACHER: There will be an elementary science test next week.Contrary to his nature, Akpos reads his book from cover to cover like no man's business.On test day, teacher lines up about 5 birds, covering each with a piece of cloth so only their legs are visible.QUESTION 1: Looking at the leg of a bird write down its common name, species, family, zoological name, habitat etc.After about 20 mins of frustration and not writing down anything, Akpos storms to the teacher's desk and slams his blank sheet in front of the teacher.AKPOS: Sir, this test makes no sense! I am going home!TEACHER: What a rude boy! Come back here. What is your name?Akpos raises his trouser and points to his leg "Oya, you too, look at my leg and tell me my name, my surname, my house address, what tribe I come from...."