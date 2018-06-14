Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Akpos in a new Secondary School

Hilarious Joke - Akpos in a new Secondary School
« on: Jul 31, 2013, 03:31 AM »
TEACHER: There will be an elementary science test next week.

Contrary to his nature, Akpos reads his book from cover to cover like no man's business.

On test day, teacher lines up about 5 birds, covering each with a piece of cloth so only their legs are visible.

QUESTION 1: Looking at the leg of a bird write down its common name, species, family, zoological name, habitat etc.

After about 20 mins of frustration and not writing down anything, Akpos storms to the teacher's desk and slams his blank sheet in front of the teacher.

AKPOS: Sir, this test makes no sense! I am going home!

TEACHER: What a rude boy! Come back here. What is your name?

Akpos raises his trouser and points to his leg "Oya, you too, look at my leg and tell me my name, my surname, my house address, what tribe I come from...."

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos in a new Secondary School
« Reply #1 on: Jul 31, 2013, 10:41 PM »
Akpos might've been rude and all that but there are some elements of truth in what he is doing o....Can the teacher also answer his won question? LMAO!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos in a new Secondary School
« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:21 PM »
Very hillarious one we have to say. Akpos just doesn't like to crack his brain. I think he really hates that.
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos in a new Secondary School
« Reply #3 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:56 AM »
Hahahaha Akpos is relaly angry at this teacher.
She has succeeded in fustrating his entire life.
Very funny.
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos in a new Secondary School
« Reply #4 on: Jan 11, 2014, 01:40 PM »
Akpos should just forget about going to school because it is just not his thing at all. He deserves less.
