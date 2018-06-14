Jun 14, 2018, 01:33 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
International Admissions
»
Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences, Finland 2011 Additional Application Annouced
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences, Finland 2011 Additional Application Annouced (Read 3935 times)
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Posts: 5555
N
View Inventory
Send Money To MyInfoStride
N
Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences, Finland 2011 Additional Application Annouced
«
on:
Jun 01, 2011, 11:13 PM »
Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences has announced its 2011 additional application into its international Bachelor’s Degree programme in Business Information Technology (BIT).
Check the
admission criteria
to see if you are eligible to apply.
Send your application and application attachments to the Kemi-Tornio UAS Admissions Office.
The
application
and
attachments
have to arrive at the Admissions Office on the 17th of June 2011 at the latest. The postmark of the 17th of June will not be sufficient. Scanned or faxed copies of the application or attachments will not be sufficient either.
Entrance examination will take place on the 27 of June 2011 at 12 - 3 pm. in the Minerva-building in Tornio, Finland.
To know more about Business Information Technology (BIT) at Kemi-Tornio UAS:
Home | Department of Information Processing
Source:
Ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Education / Applying to Kemi-Tornio UAS / Bachelor′s degrees / Additional applying
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
International Admissions
»
Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences, Finland 2011 Additional Application Annouced
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2