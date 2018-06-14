Pages: [1]   Go Down

Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences, Finland 2011 Additional Application Annouced
Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences has announced its 2011 additional application into its international Bachelor’s Degree programme in Business Information Technology (BIT).

Check the admission criteria to see if you are eligible to apply.

Send your application and application attachments to the Kemi-Tornio UAS Admissions Office.

The application and attachments have to arrive at the Admissions Office on the 17th of June 2011 at the latest. The postmark of the 17th of June will not be sufficient. Scanned or faxed copies of the application or attachments will not be sufficient either.

Entrance examination will take place on the 27 of June 2011 at 12 - 3 pm. in the Minerva-building in Tornio, Finland. 

To know more about Business Information Technology (BIT) at Kemi-Tornio UAS: Home | Department of Information Processing

Source: Ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Education / Applying to Kemi-Tornio UAS / Bachelor&prime;s degrees / Additional applying
