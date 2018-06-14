Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you

joker

Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
« on: Jul 31, 2013, 09:31 PM »
MAN: I'm so sorry dear, we can't get married because my family members are seriously against it.

WOMAN: What do you mean!? Who are those against our marriage?

MAN: My three wives and their kids.

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
« Reply #1 on: Jul 31, 2013, 10:35 PM »
Hahahahahahahahah This kind of man deserves to die for pulling such a stunt. Why will someone say this? Too bad!
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 03:27 PM »
I guess the wife know better now. She has to look for a man to call her own elsewhere. This one is irresponsible. LOL
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
« Reply #3 on: Jan 06, 2014, 12:49 AM »
OkaY the woman will have to just forgive him
He is guilty as charged.
Such a foolish man.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
« Reply #4 on: Jan 11, 2014, 01:51 PM »
The man is not someone this lady should marry. He will never be faithful because of this attitude. LMAO
