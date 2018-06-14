Jun 14, 2018, 01:04 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you (Read 449 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
«
on:
Jul 31, 2013, 09:31 PM »
MAN: I'm so sorry dear, we can't get married because my family members are seriously against it.
WOMAN: What do you mean!? Who are those against our marriage?
MAN: My three wives and their kids.
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 31, 2013, 10:35 PM »
Hahahahahahahahah This kind of man deserves to die for pulling such a stunt. Why will someone say this? Too bad!
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
«
Reply #2 on:
Dec 29, 2013, 03:27 PM »
I guess the wife know better now. She has to look for a man to call her own elsewhere. This one is irresponsible. LOL
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Posts: 4414
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Nifemi Donald
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 06, 2014, 12:49 AM »
OkaY the woman will have to just forgive him
He is guilty as charged.
Such a foolish man.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
«
Reply #4 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 01:51 PM »
The man is not someone this lady should marry. He will never be faithful because of this attitude. LMAO
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Why I can't marry you
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2