Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Runs Girl From Abroad  (Read 444 times)

emezico

Runs Girl From Abroad
« on: Aug 01, 2013, 12:01 AM »
A Girl Returns Home After 30 Years.

Father (angry): "Where the hell have you been all these years???"
Girl: "I was working as a Prostitute in the Vietnam.
Father: "What!!?..... Get out of my house,You Whore, I don't want to see a your face Again do you understand!!!!! !????
Girl (crying): "Before I go Dad, I came to give you $10 million cheque, and here is $2 million for my brother. I have bought a big house in UK for you with everything in it including a Ferarri and a Bugati, bye Dad"
Father (smiling): "What kind of work you said you were doing??"
Girl (crying out loud): "A Prostitute Dad!!!"
Father: "Come and give Daddy a hug", I thought you said you were a "prosecute".

Describe the girl's father in one sentence?...
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Runs Girl From Abroad
« Reply #1 on: Aug 19, 2013, 03:28 AM »
Hahahahahahahaha What a funny father. So he changed mouth when he heard money abi? Lmao....I pity him!
Logged

Glory Skales Charity

Re: Runs Girl From Abroad
« Reply #2 on: Jan 18, 2014, 02:03 PM »
The father is just all about the money, nothing else!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 