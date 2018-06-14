A Girl Returns Home After 30 Years.Father
(angry): "Where the hell have you been all these years???"Girl:
"I was working as a Prostitute in the Vietnam.Father:
"What!!?..... Get out of my house,You Whore, I don't want to see a your face Again do you understand!!!!! !?Girl
(crying): "Before I go Dad, I came to give you $10 million cheque, and here is $2 million for my brother. I have bought a big house in UK for you with everything in it including a Ferarri and a Bugati, bye Dad"Father
(smiling): "What kind of work you said you were doing??"Girl
(crying out loud): "A Prostitute Dad!!!" Father
: "Come and give Daddy a hug", I thought you said you were a "prosecute".
Describe the girl's father in one sentence?...