Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband  (Read 784 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« on: Aug 05, 2013, 05:31 PM »
A wife treats her husband by taking him to a strip club for his birthday.

At the club, the doorman says, "Hi Jim, How are you?"

The wife asks, "How does he know you?"

Jim says, "Oh dear, I play football with him."

Inside the Bartender Says, "The Usual, Jim?" Jim says to Wife, "Before you say anything, He's on

the Darts team."

Next a stripper Says, "Hi Jim! Do you crave the special again?"

The Wife storms out dragging Jim with her & jumps into a taxi. The Taxi driver Says, "Hey Jimmy boy! You picked up an ugly one this time..."

Jim's Funeral is on Sunday!!!

harrisonboge

Re: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« Reply #1 on: Aug 06, 2013, 04:02 AM »
hahaha...so jim is a very popular Strip club investor and share holder,right? hahaha
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« Reply #2 on: Aug 07, 2013, 10:31 PM »
Hehehehehehehe Jim could not keep up with the lie....To his wife, he deserves to die. She should pity him o
harrisonboge

Re: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« Reply #3 on: Aug 08, 2013, 05:00 AM »
Quote from: Shola Sholaz on Aug 07, 2013, 10:31 PM
Hehehehehehehe Jim could not keep up with the lie....To his wife, he deserves to die. She should pity him o

hahaha..but th woman wanted to know and she has actually seen what she is looking for. :D
Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« Reply #4 on: Aug 08, 2013, 03:45 PM »
The wife's birthday was what caused this all. She should've thought of a better place to take him to other than a strip club.
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« Reply #5 on: Aug 11, 2013, 10:26 PM »
The husband should maybe learn to reject outings from his wife...Maybe he can be on the safe side with that.
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The dead husband
« Reply #6 on: Jan 12, 2014, 04:15 PM »
Jim is a popular dude when it comes to the business of strip clubbing. Hahaha. The secret has been revealed.
