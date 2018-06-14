Doctor to Patient.Doc: Do you smoke?Patient: Yes.Doc: How many sticks a day?Patient: 15.Doc: How much is a stick?Patient: N10.Doc: Which means you spend N150 daily, correct?Patient: Yes.Doc: How long have you been smoking?Patient: 40years.Doc: Which means you spent: N150 x 365days x 40yrs=N2,190,000. Correct?Patient: Correct.Doc: Do you know that if you had saved this money plus the compound interest it would have fetched you a nice Ferrira car.Patient: Doctor do you smoke?Doc: No.Patient: Then where is your own Ferrira?