Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Smoking patient  (Read 376 times)

emezico

Smoking patient
« on: Aug 06, 2013, 09:17 AM »
Doctor to Patient.

Doc: Do you smoke?

Patient: Yes.

Doc: How many sticks a day?

Patient: 15.

Doc: How much is a stick?

Patient: N10.

Doc: Which means you spend N150 daily, correct?

Patient: Yes.

Doc: How long have you been smoking?

Patient: 40years.

Doc: Which means you spent: N150 x 365days x 40yrs=N2,190,000. Correct?

Patient: Correct.

Doc: Do you know that if you had saved this money plus the compound interest it would have fetched you a nice Ferrira car.

Patient: Doctor do you smoke?

Doc: No.

Patient: Then where is your own Ferrira?
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Smoking patient
« Reply #1 on: Aug 06, 2013, 08:57 PM »
Lmao! The doctor would definately go speechless after that last question.....The patient is definately right but still smoking is bad.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Smoking patient
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2014, 04:28 PM »
The patient has made a very good point with the last question he asked. The doctor should just answer.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 