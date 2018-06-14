Doctor to Patient.
Doc: Do you smoke?
Patient: Yes.
Doc: How many sticks a day?
Patient: 15.
Doc: How much is a stick?
Patient: N10.
Doc: Which means you spend N150 daily, correct?
Patient: Yes.
Doc: How long have you been smoking?
Patient: 40years.
Doc: Which means you spent: N150 x 365days x 40yrs=N2,190,000. Correct?
Patient: Correct.
Doc: Do you know that if you had saved this money plus the compound interest it would have fetched you a nice Ferrira car.
Patient: Doctor do you smoke?
Doc: No.
Patient: Then where is your own Ferrira?