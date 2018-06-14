Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Death

Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Death
« on: Aug 07, 2013, 11:31 AM »
One fateful day, Mr. Death came to Akpos

DEATH: Akpos, today is your day

AKPOS: But I am not ready!

DEATH: Well your name is the next on my list.

AKPOS: Okay why don't you take a seat and I will get you something to eat before we go?

DEATH: All right.

Akpos gave death some food with sleeping pills in it, death finished eating and fell into a deep sleep. Akpos took the list and removed his name from top of the list and put it at the bottom of the list.

When death woke up he smiled and said to Akpos, "Because you have been very nice to me, I will start from the BOTTOM of the list"

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Death
« Reply #1 on: Aug 07, 2013, 10:25 PM »
Akpos' luck is never GOOD...His luck will forever be BAD so I'm not surprised. Very funny joke.
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos and Death
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:58 PM »
Akpos will never be friends with death so this is just a bad one he won't like to toy with. Hehehehe
