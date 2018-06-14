A husband and wife were having dinner at an expensive restaurant in Victoria Island when a stunning young woman comes over to their table. Without blinking an eye, the woman gives the husband a kiss on the lips and says, "I will see you later."The wife stares at her blushing husband and at the woman walking away. Then she asks, "What was that? Who was that?""Oh," replies the husband with a glitter in his eyes, "she's my mistress.""Well, that's it," says the wife. "I've had enough. I want a divorce!"I see Alright then," replies her husband. "But remember, if we get a divorce it will mean no more shopping trips to Paris, no more winter in the Swiss Alps, no more summers in New York City, no more Bentley and Rolls Royce in the garage and no more private jet for quick getaways. But the decision is yours."They stay quiet for a while. Later, a neighbor of theirs enters the restaurant with a gorgeous girl in his arm."Who's that woman with Sanusi?" asks the wife."That's his mistress," says her husband.The woman pauses for a moment and then says, "Ours is prettier."