The church wedding event between Comedian Emeka Smith and his sweetheart, Prisca, took place on Saturday 19th of January 2013.The wedding was attended by some celebrities viz: Alibaba, Yaw of Wazobia FM, Elenu, Seyi Law, Gordons, AY, Mr Raw, Ushebebe of Naija Fm amongst others.Wishing the couple a blissful union!