The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released the results of the candidates who sat for the 2013 May/June examination and if you are yet to check your results, you can do so here->
How to check your WAEC Results:
You can check your results and performance by following this 6 easy steps First from a computer system that is connected to the internet and that CAN PRINT OUT your result, log on to the waec official website here–> (www.waecdirect.org
) when the site loads up, you can follow the steps below which is also available on the waecdirect website.
1. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)
2. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002
3. Select the Type of Examination
4. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.
5. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card
6. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up
Important Notices:
All the candidates are advised to start checking in 24 hours of the declaration of the results. that is; you can start checking your results from tomorrow, thursday 8th August, 2013. Please take note that the weac officials are still processing the results of 145,505 candidates, so if you do not see your result, hold your peace it will be released soon.
Meanwhile, the results of over 2,176 candidates results has been cancelled due to multiple entries while marking the results. (Do not try to game waec or other examination bodies like Jamb, Post- UTME by multiple registration, your results will be terminated when discovered.)
The statistics and performance of candidates has been released and what is so annoying is that about 112,865 results of candidates has been withheld, according to them, most of this candidates applied multiple times? oh well, most of this is the cause of the candidates who want to game the system, but still, i thought waec has improved to avoid this sort of things to happen? WAEC 2013 may/June Results Statistics and Performance.
The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Dr Charles Eguridu, announced the released of the full results of 1,543,683 candidates who sat for its May/June 2013 Secondary School Certificate Examination, on Wednesday, 7th August, 2013 when he addressed a news conference in Lagos. He said 889,636 candidates obtained six credit s and above, while 1,074,065 others obtained five credits and below. that is to say, only (about 60% out of 100%) candidates merit their results? According to Dr Charles Eguridu, the results of 145,505 candidates, representing 8.62 per cent, were being processed due to some errors. “These errors are traceable to the candidates as well as their schools in course of registration or writing the examination.”
The HNO explained that such errors were being corrected by the council to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently.
Dr Eguridu however disclosed that the council cancelled the result of 2,176 candidates. He explained that the cancellation was due to multiple entries by the candidates discovered while processing the results.
The HNO also said 112,865 results, representing 6.75 per cent, were withheld due to exam malpractice. The cases were being investigated and reports of the investigations would be presented to Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) for consideration and further action.