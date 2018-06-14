Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Generous Akpos

Hilarious Joke - Generous Akpos
« on: Aug 09, 2013, 04:31 PM »
A local NGO office realized that the organization had never received a donation from the town's most successful lawyer, Akpos. The person in charge of contributions called him to persuade him to contribute.

"Our research shows that out of a yearly income of at least N15,000,000, you don't give a dime to charity. Wouldn't you like to give back to the community in some way?"

Akpos mulled this over for a moment and replied, "First, did your research also show that my mother is dying after a long illness, and has medical bills that are several times her annual income?"

Embarrassed, the NGO rep mumbled, "Um ... no."

Akpos interrupts, "or that my brother, a disabled veteran, is blind and confined to a wheelchair?"

The stricken NGO rep began to stammer out an apology, but was interrupted again.

"or that my sister's husband died in a traffic accident," Akpos' voice rising in indignation, "leaving her penniless with three children?!"

The humiliated NGO rep, completely beaten, said simply, "I had no idea..."

On a roll, Akpos cut him off once again, "So if I don't give any money to them, why should I give any to you?"

Re: Hilarious Joke - Generous Akpos
« Reply #1 on: Aug 11, 2013, 08:42 PM »
Hahahahahahaha This is very very funny I must say. I can't stop laughing oooooo...Very hillarious!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Generous Akpos
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:40 PM »
The Akpos i've always known is very stingy so i'm shocked at this title. Lovely joke.
