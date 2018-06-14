A local NGO office realized that the organization had never received a donation from the town's most successful lawyer, Akpos. The person in charge of contributions called him to persuade him to contribute."Our research shows that out of a yearly income of at least N15,000,000, you don't give a dime to charity. Wouldn't you like to give back to the community in some way?"Akpos mulled this over for a moment and replied, "First, did your research also show that my mother is dying after a long illness, and has medical bills that are several times her annual income?"Embarrassed, the NGO rep mumbled, "Um ... no."Akpos interrupts, "or that my brother, a disabled veteran, is blind and confined to a wheelchair?"The stricken NGO rep began to stammer out an apology, but was interrupted again."or that my sister's husband died in a traffic accident," Akpos' voice rising in indignation, "leaving her penniless with three children?!"The humiliated NGO rep, completely beaten, said simply, "I had no idea..."On a roll, Akpos cut him off once again, "So if I don't give any money to them, why should I give any to you?"