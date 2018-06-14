The latest report coming to us is thatthe Akanu Ibiam Federal PolytechnicUwanna 2013/2014 post - UTME screeningexamination which was conducted forthose who choose the Institution as theirchoice, the results has been released.The Akanu Ibiam Federal PolytechnicUwanna 2013 Post Utme result releasedhas been uploaded online and all theprospective students can freely checktheir results/performance online at thePolytechnic website.Requirement to check your AkanuIbiam Federal Poly Post UTME 2013results:You are required to fill in your JAMBregistration number, together with yourconfirmation order code in the space thatwill be provided when you logged into thepolytechnic website. see the guide belowHow to check Akanupoly 2013 PostUTME resultsAll the candidates who participated in thescreening exercise can check their resultsby following the steps provided below.Step 1. From a Desktop computer systemconnected to the Internet, goto theschool offficial websiteStep 2. When the webpage finishedloading, Scroll down to application form/resultStep 3. When you must have scroll downto the application form/result… click onscreening result.And your results will be displayed on thecomputer screen, please you areencourage to print it out (if possible) forreference purpose.