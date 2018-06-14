The latest report coming to us is that
the Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic
Uwanna 2013/2014 post - UTME screening
examination which was conducted for
those who choose the Institution as their
choice, the results has been released.
The Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic
Uwanna 2013 Post Utme result released
has been uploaded online and all the
prospective students can freely check
their results/performance online at the
Polytechnic website.
Requirement to check your Akanu
Ibiam Federal Poly Post UTME 2013
results:
You are required to fill in your JAMB
registration number, together with your
confirmation order code in the space that
will be provided when you logged into the
polytechnic website. see the guide below
How to check Akanupoly 2013 Post
UTME results
All the candidates who participated in the
screening exercise can check their results
by following the steps provided below.
Step 1. From a Desktop computer system
connected to the Internet, goto the
school offficial website
(www.polyunwana.net
)
Step 2. When the webpage finished
loading, Scroll down to application form/
result
Step 3. When you must have scroll down
to the application form/result… click on
screening result.
And your results will be displayed on the
computer screen, please you are
encourage to print it out (if possible) for
reference purpose.