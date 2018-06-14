Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - What English can do!  (Read 450 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - What English can do!
« on: Aug 10, 2013, 09:31 PM »
A newly married couple brought a female house help from the village to assist in keeping their home tidy so they would have time for their careers and other more important things.One day, oga decided to give his wife a surprise package. He molded a big heart(to represent love) with the assistance of the house help, a project which took almost the whole day. Madam came back and met the house help sleeping and snoring:

MADAM: Will you get up now! Stupid girl! What have you been doing since morning?

HOUSE HELP: Madam welcome. No vex abeg. Me and Oga dey make love since morning. Na just now now we finish e say make I lie down small.

Please what do you think happens next?

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - What English can do!
« Reply #1 on: Aug 11, 2013, 08:25 PM »
Breaking of bottles on heads! And possibly death!
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - What English can do!
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:51 PM »
That is the reason why English will always be Powerful language.
I mean always. LMAO!
