A newly married couple brought a female house help from the village to assist in keeping their home tidy so they would have time for their careers and other more important things.One day, oga decided to give his wife a surprise package. He molded a big heart(to represent love) with the assistance of the house help, a project which took almost the whole day. Madam came back and met the house help sleeping and snoring:MADAM: Will you get up now! Stupid girl! What have you been doing since morning?HOUSE HELP: Madam welcome. No vex abeg. Me and Oga dey make love since morning. Na just now now we finish e say make I lie down small.Please what do you think happens next?