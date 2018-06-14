This is to inform the general public and all the candidates who made The University of Ibadan (UI) as their Second Choice (Most Preferred Institution) in the JAMB 2013/2014 UTME and scored 200 and above, to submit their biodata and SSCE WAEC/NECO or equivalent certificate results ONLINE directly through Student Admission Portal
on or before 16 August, 2013.
Important Notice:
ALL candidates seeking admission in the University of Ibadan for the 2013/2014 academic session MUST be sixteen (16) years old or above by 1st October, 2013. ONLY candidates who scored 200 and above in the 2013 UTME, can duly applied for the Post-UTME screening and logged on their data on the University admission portal will be invited for the Post-UTME screening exercise.
All the candidates who choose University of Ibadan as their 2nd choice are expected to quickly submit their datas and O’Level results on/ or before 16th August, 2013. any Applicants who failed to comply to this directive will not be eligible to participate in the UI 2013 post utme screening exercise. All the Applicants who are expecting the release of their 2013 ‘O’ level results can also participate in the 2013/2014 Admissions Exercise by indicating their “Awaiting Result” status appropriately ONLINE. Such results must be uploaded immediately they are released. SSCE (or equivalent) results released after 31 August, 2013 will not be considered for the 2013/2014 Admissions Exercise.