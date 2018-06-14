Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Make a poem  (Read 413 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Make a poem
« on: Aug 12, 2013, 10:31 PM »
A class teacher instructs his students to each stand up and make a short poem about their name and what they would like to do in future.

The first to start is Usman, he said..

USMAN: My name is Usman I will grow up and be a man, I will like to go to japan if I can

The 2nd student is a girl named Candy, she said..

CANDY: My name is candy I will grow up and be a lady and I plan to have a baby if I can.

Finally there is Akpos, the original Naija guy, he said..

AKPOS: my name is Akpos I will grow up to be a man, to hell with japan. I am going to help candy with her plan I know I can.

Logged

harrisonboge

Re: Hilarious Joke - Make a poem
« Reply #1 on: Aug 13, 2013, 04:08 AM »
Hahaha...Apkors is a very smart and selfish guy! :D ;D
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Make a poem
« Reply #2 on: Jan 12, 2014, 06:18 PM »
Akpos cannot just do without the ladies so the teacher cannot blame him at all. He is just funny
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 