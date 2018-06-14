A class teacher instructs his students to each stand up and make a short poem about their name and what they would like to do in future.The first to start is Usman, he said..USMAN: My name is Usman I will grow up and be a man, I will like to go to japan if I canThe 2nd student is a girl named Candy, she said..CANDY: My name is candy I will grow up and be a lady and I plan to have a baby if I can.Finally there is Akpos, the original Naija guy, he said..AKPOS: my name is Akpos I will grow up to be a man, to hell with japan. I am going to help candy with her plan I know I can.