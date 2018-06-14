Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State will be conducting its Supplementary Admission Screening Exercise for candidates seeking admission into the University for the 2013/2014 Academic Session, at 9:00am on Thursday, 22nd August, 2013 at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.
A. ELIGIBILITY
The following categories of candidates are eligible for the screening exercise:
Category 1: Candidate (s) who chose Bowen as first or second choice in JAMB.
Category 2: Candidate (s) who did not choose Bowen as either first or second choice in JAMB.
Category 3: Candidate(s) who had applied but missed the 1st, June, 2013 Admission Screening Exercise
Category 4: Candidate (s) who sat for the First Examination but missed the interview on 22nd, June, 2013.
Category 5: Candidate (s) who missed the interview on 20th July, 2013.
Category 6: All candidates who completed the Pre-degree programme of Bowen University in the 2012/2013 academic session but missed the interview on 20th July, 2013.
B. MODE OF APPLICATION
1.0 APPLICATION FORM
a) All candidates in Categories 1 and 2 should purchase the application form on or before Thursday, 22th August, 2013.
b) Application forms are obtainable at the rate of Seven Thousand Naira (N7, 000.00) only in Bank draft and are to be purchased from any of the following Banks:
(i) First Bank Plc (ii) Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
(iii) Skye Bank Plc (iv) WEMA Bank Plc
(v) Sterling Bank Plc (vii) Zenith Bank Plc
The Bank draft must be drawn in favour of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.
c) Application Form Sales Centers
Application forms may be obtained from any of the following Sales Centres.
(i) The Registrar
Bowen University
P. M. B. 284
Iwo Osun State
Tel: 08062088600, 08033495596
08038414313
(ii) Central Baptist Conference
Lamigo Dam Road
Jos, Plateau State
(iii) Bowen University Liason Office
Baptist Building, Oke Bola
Ibadan, Oyo State.
Tel: 08033797387
(iv) Bethel Baptist Conference
4, Ahmadu Bello Way
Kaduna, Kaduna State.
Tel: 08023551299
(v) First Baptist Church
Opposite NNPC Quarters
Area 11, P. O. Box 331
Garki Abuja
Tel: 08062435570
(vi) Bowen Microfinance Bank
Conference Secretariat
Baptist Academy Campus
Obanikoro.
Tel: 08034955444, 08059648342
(vii) Bowen Pre-Degree Programm
Centre Ilobu Road, Osogbo
Osun State
Tel: 08136899924
(viii) Ondo State Baptist Conference Secretariat
Block 001 Plot 7 & 8
Alagbaka GRA Adjacent Freeman Petrol
Station, Oba Ile Road
P. O. Box 3139
Akure, Ondo State
(ix) The Conference Secretary
Oyo, West Baptist Conference
Oyo, Oyo State
(x) Lagos West Baptist Conference
Secretariat, C/O Union Baptist Church
122, Ipaja Road, Ebuta-Meta
Agege, Lagos
Tel: 08158890629
(xi) Ekiti State Baptist Conference
KLM 3 Ikere Road off
Ologede Police Station,
P. O. Box 46 Ado – Ekiti
Ekiti State
08036904499
(xii) Edo Baptist Conference
1, NTA Road/West Circle Road
P. O. Box 8799
Benin City, Edo State.
(xiii) Animoe Conference Secretariat
120, Wetheral Road
Owerri, Imo State
(xiv) Rivers State Baptist
Conference Secretariat
No. 7, William Jumbo Street
Old GRA, Port-Harcourt
08064180777
(xv) Kwara Baptist Conference Secretariat
Ilorin-Afon Road, Ganmo
P. O. Box 4072,
Ilorin, Kwara State.
Tel: 07061904900
(xvi) Delta Conference Secretariat
Amukpe, Sapele
Delta State.
(xvii) Ogun State Baptist Conference
Baptist Mission Compound
Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Tel: 08034692590
(xviii) Sabon Rai Baptist Conference
c/o First Baptist Church
58, Abuja raod, Sabon Gari
Kano, Kano State
(xix) Ogbomoso Baptist Conference
Beulah Baptist Centre
Behind Baptist High School
Ogbomosho, Oyo State
Tel: 08053514160
(xx) Lagos Central Baptist Conference
Secretariat, c/o Ijero Baptist Church
884, Apapa Road, Lagos State
P. O. Box 14353, Ikeja
08029835656
d) Submission of Application Forms: All completed application forms must be submitted to Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State on or before Thursday, 22nd August, 2013. (Applicable to Categories 1 and 2 only)
2.0 ON-LINE APPLICATION
Candidates in Categories 1 & 2 can also apply online.
To complete the application form online:
(i) Visit Bowen University website: http/www.bowennuniversity-edu.org
(ii) Familiarize yourself with the Admission requirements by clicking on 2013/2014 Admission Guide.
(iii) Download, print and study the Admission Requirements
(iv) Download, print and study the Online Application procedure.
(v) Follow the instructions.
(vi) The cost of application is a non-refundable fee of N7, 000.00 excluding bank charges.
C. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
All candidates are requested to bring both the original and photocopies not less than six (6) copies of their credentials including:
a. SSCE/NECO O/L Results
b. Birth Certificate
c. UTME Result Slip
d. Blue Acknowledgement Cards
e. Pre-degree students are to bring along their ID cards /Pink Acknowledgement Card for identification.
D. Candidates who had previously presented themselves for Interview on 22nd June, 2013 and 20th July, 2013 are not eligible for this exercise.
