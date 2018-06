Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State will be conducting its Supplementary Admission Screening Exercise for candidates seeking admission into the University for the 2013/2014 Academic Session, at 9:00am on Thursday, 22nd August, 2013 at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.A. ELIGIBILITYThe following categories of candidates are eligible for the screening exercise:Category 1: Candidate (s) who chose Bowen as first or second choice in JAMB.Category 2: Candidate (s) who did not choose Bowen as either first or second choice in JAMB.Category 3: Candidate(s) who had applied but missed the 1st, June, 2013 Admission Screening ExerciseCategory 4: Candidate (s) who sat for the First Examination but missed the interview on 22nd, June, 2013.Category 5: Candidate (s) who missed the interview on 20th July, 2013.Category 6: All candidates who completed the Pre-degree programme of Bowen University in the 2012/2013 academic session but missed the interview on 20th July, 2013.B. MODE OF APPLICATION1.0 APPLICATION FORMa) All candidates in Categories 1 and 2 should purchase the application form on or before Thursday, 22th August, 2013.b) Application forms are obtainable at the rate of Seven Thousand Naira (N7, 000.00) only in Bank draft and are to be purchased from any of the following Banks:(i) First Bank Plc (ii) Guaranty Trust Bank Plc(iii) Skye Bank Plc (iv) WEMA Bank Plc(v) Sterling Bank Plc (vii) Zenith Bank PlcThe Bank draft must be drawn in favour of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State.c) Application Form Sales CentersApplication forms may be obtained from any of the following Sales Centres.(i) The RegistrarBowen UniversityP. M. B. 284Iwo Osun StateTel: 08062088600, 0803349559608038414313(ii) Central Baptist ConferenceLamigo Dam RoadJos, Plateau State(iii) Bowen University Liason OfficeBaptist Building, Oke BolaIbadan, Oyo State.Tel: 08033797387(iv) Bethel Baptist Conference4, Ahmadu Bello WayKaduna, Kaduna State.Tel: 08023551299(v) First Baptist ChurchOpposite NNPC QuartersArea 11, P. O. Box 331Garki AbujaTel: 08062435570(vi) Bowen Microfinance BankConference SecretariatBaptist Academy CampusObanikoro.Tel: 08034955444, 08059648342(vii) Bowen Pre-Degree ProgrammCentre Ilobu Road, OsogboOsun StateTel: 08136899924(viii) Ondo State Baptist Conference SecretariatBlock 001 Plot 7 & 8Alagbaka GRA Adjacent Freeman PetrolStation, Oba Ile RoadP. O. Box 3139Akure, Ondo State(ix) The Conference SecretaryOyo, West Baptist ConferenceOyo, Oyo State(x) Lagos West Baptist ConferenceSecretariat, C/O Union Baptist Church122, Ipaja Road, Ebuta-MetaAgege, LagosTel: 08158890629(xi) Ekiti State Baptist ConferenceKLM 3 Ikere Road offOlogede Police Station,P. O. Box 46 Ado – EkitiEkiti State08036904499(xii) Edo Baptist Conference1, NTA Road/West Circle RoadP. O. Box 8799Benin City, Edo State.(xiii) Animoe Conference Secretariat120, Wetheral RoadOwerri, Imo State(xiv) Rivers State BaptistConference SecretariatNo. 7, William Jumbo StreetOld GRA, Port-Harcourt08064180777(xv) Kwara Baptist Conference SecretariatIlorin-Afon Road, GanmoP. O. Box 4072,Ilorin, Kwara State.Tel: 07061904900(xvi) Delta Conference SecretariatAmukpe, SapeleDelta State.(xvii) Ogun State Baptist ConferenceBaptist Mission CompoundIdi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State.Tel: 08034692590(xviii) Sabon Rai Baptist Conferencec/o First Baptist Church58, Abuja raod, Sabon GariKano, Kano State(xix) Ogbomoso Baptist ConferenceBeulah Baptist CentreBehind Baptist High SchoolOgbomosho, Oyo StateTel: 08053514160(xx) Lagos Central Baptist ConferenceSecretariat, c/o Ijero Baptist Church884, Apapa Road, Lagos StateP. O. Box 14353, Ikeja08029835656d) Submission of Application Forms: All completed application forms must be submitted to Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State on or before Thursday, 22nd August, 2013. (Applicable to Categories 1 and 2 only)2.0 ON-LINE APPLICATIONCandidates in Categories 1 & 2 can also apply online.To complete the application form online:(i) Visit Bowen University website: http/www.bowennuniversity-edu.org(ii) Familiarize yourself with the Admission requirements by clicking on 2013/2014 Admission Guide.(iii) Download, print and study the Admission Requirements(iv) Download, print and study the Online Application procedure.(v) Follow the instructions.(vi) The cost of application is a non-refundable fee of N7, 000.00 excluding bank charges.C. REQUIRED DOCUMENTSAll candidates are requested to bring both the original and photocopies not less than six (6) copies of their credentials including:a. SSCE/NECO O/L Resultsb. Birth Certificatec. UTME Result Slipd. Blue Acknowledgement Cardse. Pre-degree students are to bring along their ID cards /Pink Acknowledgement Card for identification.D. Candidates who had previously presented themselves for Interview on 22nd June, 2013 and 20th July, 2013 are not eligible for this exercise.Relevant Link: Bowen University 2013/2014 Post-UTME Screening Exercises