Three men died and went to heaven. The guy at the gate said "The more faithful you were to your wife, the better kind of car you will get."The first guy was very loyal to his wife and got a Ferrari. The second man fought with his wife so he got a broken down car. The last guy cheated on his wife dozens of times so he got a scooter.One day the guy on the scooter saw the guy in the Ferrari crying. He asked him, "why are you crying?"He answered, "I just saw my wife on roller skates."