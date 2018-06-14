X FACTOR LIVE SHOW 5 - DJ SWITCH
X FACTOR LIVE SHOW 5 - ESHUN
X FACTOR LIVE SHOW 5 - VICKY
X FACTOR LIVE SHOW 5 - SYMPHONY
X FACTOR LIVE SHOW 5 - PHEEL
X FACTOR LIVE SHOW 5 - PRINCESS PAT
Glo Xfactor
- The show of the night was made colourful with explosive performances from Princess Pat, who happened to be the first performer of the night followed by DJ Switch with a song titled “Rehab”.
Other contestants that performed on stage in order of appearance were Symphony from Ghana who gave their best to the amazement of the judges and the audience, Eshun also from Ghana who made her passion for singing her foremost priority then followed by Pheel, who happens to be favourite of so many. Finally, on stage was Vicky, the Voice has fondly called by Onyeka Onwenu, her mentor.
The show of the night was without the handsome and young looking Ankara Boi who fell in the Bottom 2 along with Symphony.
The process of the voting was highly thrilling as Reggie Rockstone was asked to vote first which he did for Symphony his last survival. Onyeka Onwenu threw her support at Ankara Boi, her mentee. MI was left to decide who stays, a responsibility he discharged in style by voting for Symphony to remain on the show.
According to MI, he believed in the progress that Symphony have been making since the beginning of the show and he has the hope that they will continue to be getting better.
The show is right now getting to its unprecedented climax as we are getting closer and closer to the grand finale. Who will win the ultimate prize of $150, 000 plus an awesome deal with Sony Music International? This is a question that is yet to get an answer in the heart of the lovers of the show.
Glo presents the platform for fame and stardom and with Glo X Factor the opportunity is unlimited.