Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Cab Driver  (Read 406 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - The Cab Driver
« on: Aug 28, 2013, 05:31 PM »
A taxi passenger tapped the driver on the shoulder to ask him a question. The driver screamed, lost control of the car, nearly hit a bus, went up on the footpath, and stopped centimeters from a shop window.

For a second everything went quiet in the cab, then the driver said, "Look mate, don't ever do that again. You scared the daylights out of me!"

The passenger apologized and said, "I didn't realize that a little tap would scare you so much."

The driver replied, "Sorry, it's not really your fault. Today is my first day as a cab driver. I've been driving a funeral van for the last 25 years."

Logged

emezico

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Cab Driver
« Reply #1 on: Sep 03, 2013, 01:07 PM »
Wow...this is damn realistic and funny. Good composition! :D
Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Cab Driver
« Reply #2 on: Sep 04, 2013, 02:22 AM »
There is so much damage 'panic' can cause so this is very hillarious. I cannot stop laughing @ this one I must say. LWKMD4H
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Cab Driver
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:05 PM »
Okay so he still sees himself doing his old job? hehe such a fowl i have to say. He doesn't want to see ghosts.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 