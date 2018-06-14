(A Comedian)I _______________hereby apply to marry your daughter, Sir.I am _____ years old Please answer the following questions honestly1. Do you go to church?Yes/No2. Do you have a degree or diploma?Yes/No3. Are you still a virgin? Yes/No4. Are you working?Yes/No5. Do you have a car?Yes/NoIf your answer to any of the above questions was NO, Do not continue. Leave my house and don't look back. If all your answers were YES, then continue below:1. In 50 words or more, Describe the disadvantages of cheating in marriage ____________________ ____________________2. With the aid of a diagram, Explain how you can give respect to your father in-law-mother in-law.3. Suppose your wife says "Honey I need money for my hair-style at the saloon", what would you answer? ____________________ ____________________4. Explain any TEN causes of divorce__________________________________5. What does the term 'good husband' mean to you? ____________________________________6. Do you have both dad and mum? Yes/No. If No, explain why?7.Were your parents legally married? Yes/NoIf YES, for how long? If the time of their marriage is less than your age,Explain why you were born out of wedlock8. Explain the meaning of ''COME HOME EARLY" As used by women (100 words).9. Give any THREE reasons that can cause a man to sleep outside his house.10. In case of divorce, Who do you think is the owner of the kids between father and mother?1. Do you drink alcohol?Yes/No2. Do you smoke?Yes/No3. Are you short-tempered?Yes/No1. When can you be free for interviews?____________________2. When is the best time to interview your dad?____________________3. When can I interview your mum?____________________4. When can I interview your church pastor5. Please stick your passport size photo below which will be put in newspaper to check if you have other girlfriends.Sign here: ___________Sign again: __________Thank you for showing interest in my daughter.Your application will be processed in 4 years time.You will be acknowledged only if you emerge successful As you are waiting.Please don't call me!Don't visit me!Don't contact my daughter!If you do not obey the rules above, you will be disqualified.Leave your details in case I need to ask you more questions:Postal Address: ______________________Email: ______________________Phone: ______________________Facebook: ______________________!