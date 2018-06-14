[float=left][/float] Ailing music producer, Babatunde Okunbowa a.k.a OJB Jezreel would no longer live at his residence in Surulere, Lagos when he returns from India as it has been demolished by his Landlord. The only building in the premises that housed OJB's home and studio was demolished by the original owners of the property, a few days before OJB left for transplant in India. Reason for the demolition is due to the fact that OJB has already packed out and the property owners decided to build more flats in the compound. There is currently a block of flats under construction.