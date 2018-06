Tope Alabi is currently on a missionary journey to Canada when the news that Prophet Ajanaku was dead. She confirmed this, saying that she regretted not settling their dispute before his demise.Quoting her;''I am currently in canada where i am ministering and will go to new york from here. Iwas sad when i heard the story and it saddened me that we didn't settle before his demise. If i had known, we would have sorted out our differences''.