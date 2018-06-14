Some Girls don't even know how to chat or interact. They will be the first to inbox you and they will make the conversation boring.
Sandra: Hi
Kingsley: Sup
Sandra: Gud (They wont even ask you ''how about you?'')
Kingsley: Thats nice
Sandra: k
2 days Later...
Sandra: Good morning
Kingsley: Good morning dear, how was your night?
Sandra: Fine.
Kingsley: I can sense it
Sandra: k
30 minutes Later...
Sandra: I love your write up
Kingsley: thanks, what do you like about it
Sandra: Nothing
Kingsley: But you said you just liked it
Sandra: Kk
1 day Later
Sandra: Hi Kingsley
Kingsley: Sup?
Sandra: Kkk.....