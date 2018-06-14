Some Girls don't even know how to chat or interact. They will be the first to inbox you and they will make the conversation boring.Sandra: HiKingsley: SupSandra: Gud (They wont even ask you ''how about you?'')Kingsley: Thats niceSandra: k2 days Later...Sandra: Good morningKingsley: Good morning dear, how was your night?Sandra: Fine.Kingsley: I can sense itSandra: k30 minutes Later...Sandra: I love your write upKingsley: thanks, what do you like about itSandra: NothingKingsley: But you said you just liked itSandra: Kk1 day LaterSandra: Hi KingsleyKingsley: Sup?Sandra: Kkk.....