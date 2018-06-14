Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Girls, Please Learn how to interact  (Read 447 times)

Hilarious Joke - Girls, Please Learn how to interact
« on: Aug 30, 2013, 05:31 PM »
Some Girls don't even know how to chat or interact. They will be the first to inbox you and they will make the conversation boring.

Sandra: Hi

Kingsley: Sup

Sandra: Gud (They wont even ask you ''how about you?'')

Kingsley: Thats nice

Sandra: k

2 days Later...

Sandra: Good morning

Kingsley: Good morning dear, how was your night?

Sandra: Fine.

Kingsley: I can sense it

Sandra: k

30 minutes Later...

Sandra: I love your write up

Kingsley: thanks, what do you like about it

Sandra: Nothing

Kingsley: But you said you just liked it

Sandra: Kk

1 day Later

Sandra: Hi Kingsley

Kingsley: Sup?

Sandra: Kkk.....

Re: Hilarious Joke - Girls, Please Learn how to interact
« Reply #1 on: Aug 31, 2013, 03:35 AM »
Hahahahahaha This is very true i must say. Very correct!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Girls, Please Learn how to interact
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:34 PM »
Hahahaha what is the girl talking about sef? She just dey yarn nonsense
