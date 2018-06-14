Jun 14, 2018, 12:52 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered... (Read 483 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
«
on:
Aug 31, 2013, 11:37 AM »
Where 2 or 3 Yoruba people are gathered, IJEBU GARRI must be there
Where 2 or 3 Isoko people are gathered, OGOGORO must be there
Where 2 or 3 Hausa men are gathered, GWORO must be there
Where 2 or 3 Calaber people are gathered, DOG MEAT must be there
Then where 2 or 3 Igbo men are gathered, what must be there?
Logged
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Emmy Baba
N
Re: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 01, 2013, 10:21 AM »
Funny piece. l can stop laughing each time l read this. Naija Ninja
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Posts: 14923
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Folami David
N
Re: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
«
Reply #2 on:
Sep 04, 2013, 02:30 AM »
Moooooooooonnnnneeeeeeyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!
Nothing else but cash...
That's all they know
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 01:00 PM »
When things like this are taken from bible passages it just says there is creativity in the joke.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2