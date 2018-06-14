Pages: [1]   Go Down

emezico

Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
« on: Aug 31, 2013, 11:37 AM »
Where 2 or 3 Yoruba people are gathered, IJEBU GARRI must be there

Where 2 or 3 Isoko people are gathered, OGOGORO must be there

Where 2 or 3 Hausa men are gathered, GWORO must be there

Where 2 or 3 Calaber people are gathered, DOG MEAT must be there

Then where 2 or 3 Igbo men are gathered, what must be there?
Emmy Baba

Re: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
« Reply #1 on: Sep 01, 2013, 10:21 AM »
Funny piece. l can stop laughing each time l read this. Naija Ninja :D
Folami David

Re: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
« Reply #2 on: Sep 04, 2013, 02:30 AM »
Moooooooooonnnnneeeeeeyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!
Nothing else but cash...
That's all they know
femifemzy3

Re: Where 2 or 3 Nigerians are gathered...
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:00 PM »
When things like this are taken from bible passages it just says there is creativity in the joke.
