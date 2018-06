1. She is in the choir.2. She’s got an Ipad, Blackberry Z10, Peruvian weave and a forty thousand naira job3. She is dating someone but she is still waiting for Mr. Right4. On her playlist- right after Cece Winans “Mercy Said No”, is Juicy J “Bandz a make her dance”5. She is addicted to annoying spellings: “Plz lez liv dis pastor and ese alone. Nobory is prfct”Hahahahahaha....