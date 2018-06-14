You know the retail rule: no all-white looks from sunset on Labor Day night 'til sunrise on Memorial Day morning. Looks like Hollywood is well aware of the restriction. The following fashion-forward A-listers got the last of their no color clothes out of their systems, just in the nick of time.The Gown: Rita Ora displays the most formal all-white design with this flowing DKNY frock. Not only is it clearly a summer style on account of the shade, but it's mostly see-through, which can get pretty tricky come chilly temps. That said, we'd love to see this exact same look in black, so here's hoping Donna Karen had that same idea.White Mini: Next up is Joan Smalls taking that short, white look out for a final spin. Yes, this Viktor & Rolf mini has long sleeves and a thick fabric. No that doesn't mean she can wear it on September 2nd and beyond. We will commend this supermodel for hinting at fall with those black, gladiator sandal boots. We'd call that "easing her way in" but there's nothing slow and steady about those shoes!Eva Longoria GT/Star Max/FilmMagic