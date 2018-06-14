Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Anything for you  (Read 960 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Anything for you
« on: Sep 03, 2013, 05:31 PM »
MAN: "Hello"

WOMAN: "Hi Honey, it's me. Are you at the club?"

MAN: "Yes."

WOMAN: "I'm at the shops now and found this beautiful leather coat. It's only $2,000.00; is it OK if I buy it?"

MAN: "Sure, go ahead if you like it that much."

WOMAN: "I also stopped by the Lexus dealership and saw the new models. I saw one I really liked."

MAN: "How much?"

WOMAN: "$90,000.00" ;

MAN: "OK, but for that price I want it with all the options."

WOMAN: "Great! Oh, and one more thing... I was just talking to Janie and found out that the house I wanted last year is back on the market. They're asking $980,000.00 for it."

MAN: "Well, then go ahead and make an offer of $900,000.00 They'll probably take it. If not, we can go the extra eighty-thousand if it's what you really want."

WOMAN: "OK. I'll see you later! I love you so much!"

MAN: "Bye! I love you, too."

The man hangs up. The other men in the locker room are staring at him in astonishment, mouths wide open.

He turns and asks, "Does anyone know who this phone belongs to?"

Logged

Folami David

Re: Hilarious Joke - Anything for you
« Reply #1 on: Sep 04, 2013, 01:51 AM »
Hahahahahahahaha This is really hillarious I must say.
I cannot stop laughing @ this one.
Funny one...
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Anything for you
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:21 PM »
Hahaha this man is just a funny human being that just shocked so many people. so he is nt the owner of the phone
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 