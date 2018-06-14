MAN: "Hello"WOMAN: "Hi Honey, it's me. Are you at the club?"MAN: "Yes."WOMAN: "I'm at the shops now and found this beautiful leather coat. It's only $2,000.00; is it OK if I buy it?"MAN: "Sure, go ahead if you like it that much."WOMAN: "I also stopped by the Lexus dealership and saw the new models. I saw one I really liked."MAN: "How much?"WOMAN: "$90,000.00" ;MAN: "OK, but for that price I want it with all the options."WOMAN: "Great! Oh, and one more thing... I was just talking to Janie and found out that the house I wanted last year is back on the market. They're asking $980,000.00 for it."MAN: "Well, then go ahead and make an offer of $900,000.00 They'll probably take it. If not, we can go the extra eighty-thousand if it's what you really want."WOMAN: "OK. I'll see you later! I love you so much!"MAN: "Bye! I love you, too."The man hangs up. The other men in the locker room are staring at him in astonishment, mouths wide open.He turns and asks, "Does anyone know who this phone belongs to?"