Jun 14, 2018, 12:54 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
N
Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
«
on:
Sep 04, 2013, 03:31 AM
Akpos fell into a well and was screaming for help.
His wife Ekaete came with a rope to help:
AKPOS: How much did you buy the rope?
EKAETTE: NGN 1000
AKPOS(Still inside the well about to drown, shouted): What! Return it now now, go to papa Ochuko at the fourth street he sells it for NGN 250.00 Hurry up before I die here oh!
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
«
Reply #1 on:
Sep 05, 2013, 02:30 AM
Hahahahahahahahahaha Whoever does this in real life is nothing but a big fat fool!
Lwkm
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 12:26 PM
Money over their life. That's how they roll.
Logged
