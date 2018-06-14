Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
« on: Sep 04, 2013, 03:31 AM »
Akpos fell into a well and was screaming for help.

His wife Ekaete came with a rope to help:

AKPOS:    How much did you buy the rope?

EKAETTE: NGN 1000

AKPOS(Still inside the well about to drown, shouted): What! Return it now now, go to papa Ochuko at the fourth street he sells it for NGN 250.00 Hurry up before I die here oh!

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
« Reply #1 on: Sep 05, 2013, 02:30 AM »
Hahahahahahahahahaha Whoever does this in real life is nothing but a big fat fool!
Lwkm
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Rope and the Deep Well
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:26 PM »
Money over their life. That's how they roll.
