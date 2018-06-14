Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Face Lift  (Read 335 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Face Lift
« on: Sep 04, 2013, 05:31 AM »
A man decides to have a face-lift for his birthday. He spends $5,000 and feels really good about the results. On his way home, he stops at a newsstand and buys a paper.

Before leaving, he says to the sales clerk, "I hope you don't mind me asking, but how old do you think I am?"

"About 35," was the reply.

"I'm actually 47," the man says, feeling really happy.

After that, he goes into McDonalds for lunch and asks the clerk the same question.

The reply is, "Oh, you look about 29".

"I am actually 47."

Later, while standing at a bus stop, he asks an old woman the same question.

She replies, "I am 85 years old, and my eyesight is going. But when I was young, there was a sure way of telling a man's age. If I put my hand down your pants and play with your balls for 10 minutes, I will be able to tell you your exact age."

As there was no one around, the man thinks, What the hell and lets her slip her hand down his pants.

About ten minutes later, the old woman says he's 47.. He's shocked and asks her how she did it.

She said "I was behind you at McDonalds."

Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Face Lift
« Reply #1 on: Sep 05, 2013, 02:22 AM »
LMAO is all I can say to this one.
I can't help but laugh!
Lol
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Face Lift
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:32 PM »
That was the response i was expecting to hear at last and it came out in due time. This jokes just rock
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Face Lift
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:37 PM »
So the woman just wanted to play with that thing to kill the pleasure she derives from it. Hahahaha
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 