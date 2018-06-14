Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Drunken Twins  (Read 434 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Drunken Twins
« on: Sep 04, 2013, 08:58 AM »
Akpos stumbles up to the only other customer Osas in a bar and asks if he could buy him a drink.

OSAS: Why? Of course!

AKPOS: Where are you from?

OSAS: I'm from Nigeria.

AKPOS: You don't say, I'm from Nigeria too! Let's have another round to Nigeria.

OSAS: Of Course

AKPOS: Where in Nigeria are you from?

OSAS: Delta

Akpos, curious, asks.

AKPOS: I can't believe it, I'm from N-Delta too! Let's have another drink to Delta.

OSAS: Of course

Curiosity again strikes.

AKPOS: What school did you attend?

OSAS: DELSU, I graduated in '96.

AKPOS: This is unbelievable! I went to DELSU too and I graduated in '96, too!

About that time in comes one of the regulars and sits down at the bar. He asks the bartender what's been going on.

BARTENDER: Nothing much, the Umukoro twins are drunk again.

Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Drunken Twins
« Reply #1 on: Sep 05, 2013, 02:15 AM »
There are so many things Alcohol can cause so this is just one of them!
LMAO!
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Drunken Twins
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:43 PM »
Hahahaha so they are even twins? What alcohol can do to people.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 