Akpos stumbles up to the only other customer Osas in a bar and asks if he could buy him a drink.
OSAS: Why? Of course!
AKPOS: Where are you from?
OSAS: I'm from Nigeria.
AKPOS: You don't say, I'm from Nigeria too! Let's have another round to Nigeria.
OSAS: Of Course
AKPOS: Where in Nigeria are you from?
OSAS: Delta
Akpos, curious, asks.
AKPOS: I can't believe it, I'm from N-Delta too! Let's have another drink to Delta.
OSAS: Of course
Curiosity again strikes.
AKPOS: What school did you attend?
OSAS: DELSU, I graduated in '96.
AKPOS: This is unbelievable! I went to DELSU too and I graduated in '96, too!
About that time in comes one of the regulars and sits down at the bar. He asks the bartender what's been going on.
BARTENDER: Nothing much, the Umukoro twins are drunk again.