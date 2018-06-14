Akpos stumbles up to the only other customer Osas in a bar and asks if he could buy him a drink.OSAS: Why? Of course!AKPOS: Where are you from?OSAS: I'm from Nigeria.AKPOS: You don't say, I'm from Nigeria too! Let's have another round to Nigeria.OSAS: Of CourseAKPOS: Where in Nigeria are you from?OSAS: DeltaAkpos, curious, asks.AKPOS: I can't believe it, I'm from N-Delta too! Let's have another drink to Delta.OSAS: Of courseCuriosity again strikes.AKPOS: What school did you attend?OSAS: DELSU, I graduated in '96.AKPOS: This is unbelievable! I went to DELSU too and I graduated in '96, too!About that time in comes one of the regulars and sits down at the bar. He asks the bartender what's been going on.BARTENDER: Nothing much, the Umukoro twins are drunk again.