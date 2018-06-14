A cleaner who has dreamt all his life to fly a plane was hired to clean airplanes.One day, he was through with cleaning the airplane. Just when he was about to leave, he saw a palmphlet on the floor titled "How to Fly A Plane".His joy was to the fullest. He opened the first page and it read:1. To start the engine push the green button.Which he did and the airplane engine started. He was so anxious that he could not wait to fly the airplane, he turned to the second page and it read:2. Push the red button to move the plane.This he did, the plane began to move.3. Push the white button to fly the plane.After hours of flying he was now ready to land, he then opened the fourth page which read:4. To land this plane read our next pamphlet which will be out next year. Thank you.